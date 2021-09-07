Egypt, Uzbekistan Discuss Means to Promote Cooperation

Dr. Hala el Said, Minister of Planning and Economic Development and Egypt's governor to the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), held talks with Umurzakov Sardor Uktamovich, Deputy Prime-Minister for Investments and Foreign Economic Affairs and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, a statement by the Planning Ministry said Monday.

During the talks, held on the fringes of her participation in the 46th annual meeting of the Islamic Development Bank in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, the Egyptian minister praised the tangible development in relations between Egypt and Uzbekistan during the past years especially after the 2018 visit to Uzbekistan by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

She pointed out that the two countries enjoy multiple chances of cooperation in the field of investments, the statement added.

The minister praised Uzbekistan's commitment to developing and implementing government investment policies and the economic growth rate plans.

The minister said the Egyptian government was keen to promote partnerships with the private sector with the aim of diversifying the resources of finance and development plans.

Egypt has succeeded in getting the approval of the Board of Governors of IsDB to play host to its annual meetings next year, said the ministry on its website.

The move reflects Egypt's standing at the IsDB and the member countries' respect for the Egyptian role in the Group, Said confirmed in statements.

Said, who is also Egypt's governor in the IsDB, said the Group's approval also shows the confidence of member states in Egypt's capabilities of organizing the meetings.

Said discussed on Sunday with President of IsDB Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser means of fostering bilateral ties.

During the meeting, Said congratulated Jasser over his new post as the head of the IsDB.

She also reviewed the ministry's most important files including the enhancement of the development planning system and the implementation of the entrepreneurs' programs. She noted that reaching sustainable development is on Egypt's 2030 vision goals.