Egypt: 23 Ships Handled At Port Said Harbors

6 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) said Monday that 23 container and cargo ships have been handled at Port Said Harbors.

A statement released by Port Said Harbors Authority said coordination is underway to ease the measures needed to allow the ships' handling at various quays.

Four container ships were allowed into Eastern Port Said harbor, while four others were given permission to leave.

Four ships are waiting at the quay, while four others are expected to arrive.

Two container ships were allowed into Western Port Said harbor, while two others set sail from the harbor.

Also, two cargo and container ships are waiting at the quay.

