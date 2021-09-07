Tanzania: Six Killed in Separate Road Accidents in Kagera

SIX people died in two separate accidents in Kagera region on Sunday, including a reporter with Azam TV based in Bukoba Municipal Council.

Kagera Regional Police Commander (RPC), Revocatus Malimi told reporters during a press conference at his office that the accidents occurred separately in Bukoba Municipality and another in Muleba District.

He explained that the first accident occurred at around 3pm when a bus with registration number T710 BXB owned by Fikoshi Company, plying between Mwanza and Karagwe via Bukoba, overturned at Nyangoye area in Bukoba Municipality, causing death of five passengers.

A total of 39 others sustained injuries and were rushed to the Bukoba Regional Referral hospital for treatment. Two among the five passengers who died in the accident were identified as Geofrey Anthony (35) and Athman Omari (35), and a child aged about five years.

Two bodies had not been identified and preserved at the Bukoba Regional Referral hospital mortuary.

Five out of the 39 passengers who sustained injuries were in critical condition while 34 others were treated and discharged.

He attributed the accident to failure of brakes since the tragic incident occurred at a steep slope and sharp corner location at Nyangoye area, causing the bus to overturn.