Tanzania: PM Trumpets Tpc One-Stop Centre

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has ordered public institutions which are yet to offer services through the Tanzania Posts Corporation (TPC) one stop service centres to do so within this financial year.

He identified the institutions as the Public Service Recruitment Secretariat (PSRS), Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC), the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS), Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA).

Others are the Ministry of Housing, Land and Human Settlements Development, Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) and the National Environment Management Council (NEMC).

"Before the financial year 2021/22 comes to an end, all government institutions and agencies serving citizens must have their presence at TPC's one stop centre," said Mr Majiliwa yesterday during the launching of TPC One Stop Centre in Dar es Salaam.

The centres are envisioned to fast-track all crucial services and eliminate the cost and time of having to travel from one office to another in search of the services. Equally, the move is expected to boost the socio-economic development of the country.

TPC has more than 350 offices across the country.

The PM said the new milestone for TPC reflects the implementation of President Samia Suluhu Hassan directive which is in line with CCM's manifesto, noting the goal is for the information and communication sector to contribute considerably to the country's economic growth, as well as create jobs for many Tanzanians.

The Premier expressed the government's commitment to improve communication infrastructure and extend further access of internet services at an affordable rate to the many citizens.

Such a move will help a large group of people to venture into self-employment by establishing income generating activities, which will support their living.

The PM urged officials at TPC to embrace high professionalism and trust in the people they serve.

He named some of the institutions which have already adopted the system as the Registration Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA), Immigration Department and National Identification Authority (NIDA).

Others are the Business Registrations and Licensing Agency (BRELA), Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF), National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and all Town Councils.

Mr Majaliwa called upon the public to make use of the centres in accessing all the crucial services which can be accessed under a single roof.

Earlier, the Minister for Communication and Information Technology, Dr Faustine Ndugulile informed the prime minister that TPC under supervision of his ministry was working towards increasing the number of digital citizens, with the aim of simplifying trade by halting overheads like moving from one place to another in search of services.

"The government disbursed 3.9bn/- to TPC and will soon dish out more for the setting of all needed infrastructures in ensuring the one stop centres are working effectively countrywide," he said.

Dr Ndugulile added: "The move will create a new postal service which will serve Tanzanians with one door, multiple window services, while executing the exercise of overhauling and integrating the ICT system so that they can offer one window for all services before the year 2025." He went on noting that TPC is also strengthening its courier services, where documents can be shifted from one place to another.

According to the minister, this is after the cooperation has procured trucks which are moving goods from one region to another.

For his part, the Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Infrastructure Selemani Kakoso called upon the government to relieve TPC from debts on its trial balance.

He said, if the problem is not addressed, it will affect the ongoing transformation. He said that currently, TPC's financial books are showing a deficit of 26bn/- owed to different institutions including the then employees of the collapsed East African community.

TPC's Acting Postmaster General, Mr Macrice Mbodo disclosed that the government has allocated 21.5million US dollars (about 49.5bn/-) for the installation of the digital project.

He noted that the execution of the project was divided into three phases whereby the first phase will involve ten one spot centres in Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Arusha, Mbeya, Morogoro, Mwanza, Tanga, Kigoma, Urban West Region and Pemba North Region.