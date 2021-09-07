Gambia: Sambuyang Daze Red Star Family in Warm Up Clash

6 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Sambuyang FC on Saturday defeated Red Star Family FC 3-2 in a friendly match played at the Red Star Family Football Field, as the 2021-2022 nawetan season edges closer.

Sambuyang FC scored three goals in the match to secure a hard fought win over Red Star Family FC.

Red Star Family FC netted two goals in the match, which eventually proved to a consolation for them.

The warm up match was part of both sides' preparations for their respective nawetan competitions.

