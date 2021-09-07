Gambia: GGA Holds Annual General Meeting

The Gambia Golf Association (GGA) on Saturday held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Dandimayo Hotel.

The GGA AGM was in fulfillment of the association's constitutional requirement and was meant to inform members of its previous and future activities.

The AGM is a constitutional requirement that members shall meet annually for the executive to report back to them on what it has been doing on their behalf.

Unfortunately, the congress was not held last year as a result of the covid-19 which still exists.

Ebrima Jawara, president of GGA informed members of the activities carried out in 2019, which included the 2019 Gambia Open in partnership with Fajara Club.

He also noted that on 20 July 2019, GGA was part of Olympic Day celebration which featured activities such school children road run, table tennis, wrestling and tug of war.

"On 28 October 2019, on behalf of the GGA, I was honoured to sign an agreement with Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive Officer of Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews Trust and Mike Davies, Chied Executive Officer of the United States Golf Association, thus formalising the GGA's administering of the World Handicap System (WHS) in the jurisdiction of The Gambia. In this regard, GGA shall provide oversight of the computation, certification and/or issuance of golf handicaps under the trademarks and branding guidelines to be established by the WHS, in the territory of The Gambia," he explained.

According to him, on 26 November 2020, the GGA and AM Golf signed a platform licencing agreement granting the GGA a licence to use the platform's central world handicapping system, tournament and organisational management modules and social media platform in connection with all golf clubs registered as members of the GGA and to receive support services in respect to the implemented software.

He mentioned some of their activities held in 2021 including the renaming of the Fajara Club to Sir Dawda Jawara Fajara Golf Course, the unveiling of a bust of the former president at the entrance of the club.

Delivering the association' financial report, Antony Tabbal, GGA treasurer, stated that the total income received for the association dropped from D209, 000 in 2019 to D148, 000 in 2020, a fall of 29%.

"Membership fees collected dropped by 40% and donations also went down from D179, 000 in 2019 to D130, 000 in 2020. The drop is a direct result of the negative effects of the devastating covid-19 pandemic."

According to him, their main expenditures are D18, 000, a cost of ordering trophies for the 2020 Gambia Open from England and D3, 100, a cost for website renewal.