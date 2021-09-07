Gambia: Jujuba FC Navigate to Gunjur Nawetan Proper

6 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Jujuba FC on Saturday sailed to the 2021-2022 Gunjur 'nawetan' proper after beating White Croc Football Academy 4-3 on penalties following a goalless draw in regulation time at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field.

Both sides came all out to beat each other to advance to the Coastal town wet season biggest football fiesta proper but the regular time failed to produce a winner.

This pushed the match into a post-match penalty shootout, which ended 4-3 in favour of Jujuba FC.

The victory earned Jujuba FC a spot in the 2021-2022 Gunjur nawetan proper.

The defeat saw White Croc Football Academy out of Gunjur nawetan qualifiers and will now hang their boots until next season.

