Namibia/Togo: Never Say Never, Says Shalulile

THE Brave Warriors find themselves in unfamiliar territory. They lead 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying Group H, after collecting four points from their opening two matches.

Sunday's result was the standout performance, as Namibia claimed a rare win on the road when they dispatched of Togo 1-0 in Lome thanks to a spectacular second-half strike from the unspectacular Elmo Kambindu.

Namibia, who drew 1-1 with Congo-Brazzaville on Friday, are in pole position to qualify for the third and final qualification round for a World Cup berth in Qatar.

It is not impossible that the Brave Warriors could get that far, says captain Peter Shalulile.

"We believe in the coach, and if the coach believes in the players, it's possible. As for the future, only God knows where we'll end up," said Shalulile, adding, "... you might see us in the World Cup. You never know how things will turn out."

Head coach Bobby Samaria is more circumspect about the team's chances in the most gruelling qualification process in world football.

The 10 second round group winners play home-and-away over two legs for five slots allocated to Africa for the World Cup.

"As a team, you need to believe in yourself, and self belief starts with confidence. But you must make sure that you don't become arrogant," Samaria said.

Namibia next have back to back matches against second-placed Senegal in October. The Teranga Lions could reclaim top spot today if they overcome Congo's Leopards, in third, .

Whatever the outcome in that match, the Brave Warriors can look to the future with real optimism despite unending challenges at home.

Samaria's charges put in a near-perfect away shift to secure a deserved victory, he said.

"We respected the opponent but we did not give them too much room to play," said Samaria.

"I think the goalkeepers of both teams did exceptionally well. They are the difference in the result. "We created very good chances, which were denied. They equally created good chances that they could not convert. I think the result says it all, it's a fair and true reflection of the game," said Samaria.

Togo, who also lost away to Senegal earlier last week, are bottom of the table. They face Congo next in home-and-away ties next month.

In Lome on Sunday, former Arsenal, Real Madrid and Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor looked on from the Kegue Stadium VIP box in disbelief as his Sparrow Hawks were man handled by determined Brave Warriors.

He would have approved of how Kambindu harassed and ran the hosts backline ragged for 80 minutes.

Kambindu is a throwback old school frontman. An awkward unrelenting battering ram.

There is nothing fancy about his game. He does the basics right, and on his day, is a nightmare for any defence.

Sunday was such a day. Perhaps he should have played from the off in Friday's home draw against a shaky Congo played in Johannesburg due to below-standard home facilities in Windhoek.

Kambindu's match-winning moment came in the 53rd minute when Charles Hambira directed Deon Hotto's free-kick into the path of the alert attacker who reacted instinctively with an acrobatic bicycle-kick finish.

Hotto and Hambira combined in similar fashion against Congo on Friday night, when the winger's in-swinging delivery from a free kick allowed the centre back to score with a glancing header midway through the first half.

However, Hambira got his feet in a muddle and scored an own goal while attempting to clear a shot, by Red Devils' forward Guy Mbenza, off the line.

The match in Lome was by no means a beautiful football classic. It was an error-strewn but entertaining affair, which would have ended with more than the one goal had it not been for some brilliant goalkeeping on either side.

Shalulile, whose radar was off for the second match running, should have put Namibia ahead after just eight minutes when one on one with Togolese keeper Malcom Barcola. His close range shot drew a point blank one-handed save from Barcola.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer Togo By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Warriors keeper Lyodt Kazapua then made a crucial double save to deny Kodjo Laba's well-angled header and a follow up shot after 15 minutes.

Shalulile again failed to score at the half-hour mark when through on goal and only the keeper to beat.

Having been played through by midfielder Absalom Iimbondi, Namibia's leading scorer shot straight at Barcola who parried the ball to safety.

Iimbondi was next to miss a golden opportunity for the Brave Warriors after being set up by Hotto's defence-splitting pass on 74 minutes.

Iimbondi's shot hit a diving Barcola's midrift and came back off the post.

"Togo is a good team. But today was all about the team who wanted it the most, which is us. We kept on fighting and we got the three points," Shalulile said.