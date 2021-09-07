Zimbabwe: Follet-Smith Ventures Into Top 100

7 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

ZIMBABWEAN professional golfer, Ben Follet-Smith, has moved into the top 100 on the Sunshine Tour order of merit.

The former Mississippi State University student is now on position 77, making him the highest-ranked Zimbabwean, on the Tour.

Follet-Smith, who missed the cut in the last two events -- the Sunbet Challenge and the first edition of the Vodacom Golf Challenge -- is expected back on the course on Thursday.

He has taken part in nine tournaments, so far this season, and has managed to pocket R47 635.

With a career prize money of R868 548, Follet-Smith has a single win on the Sunshine Tour.

South African golfer, Wilco Nienaber, is leading the race, having earned R1 000 575, in four tournaments.

