Zimbabwe: Envoy Keen to Lure Egyptian Firms

Senior Reporter

Egypt and Zimbabwe should now strengthen their long standing political relations dating back to the liberation struggle to enhance economic cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries, an envoy has said.

Egyptian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Mahmoud Amir, said he was keen to see the involvement of companies from his country in the Zimbabwean economy for the betterment of the two countries.

Amb Amir said this while addressing journalists soon after paying a courtesy call on Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda last week.

He said he met Adv Mudenda to follow up on areas of cooperation following his visit to Cairo in recent months where he had an appreciation of his country's economy.

Amb Amir said Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency chief executive officer, Mr Douglas Tawanda Munatsi, was also in Egypt recently to explore areas of cooperation.

"I came to call upon Hon Mudenda in order to build on his successful visit to Egypt recently," he said. "We have come to build on that in order to foster relations between both our countries and our Parliaments.

Hopefully we can boost relations in this domain, building on the excellent political relations between our countries.

"Hon Mudenda came to Cairo and we hope that soon we will have a visit from Parliament of Egypt as well in order to build on the outcome on his visit.

You know that the parliamentary relationship is important because they are representatives of the people."

Amb Amir said they had discussed various issues and areas of cooperation between the two countries.

"With Hon Speaker we discussed various aspects of cooperation since he was recently in my country and I might use his words, "seeing is believing," he saw for himself the great construction and overwhelming works happening in Egypt right now," he said.

"He said he would want to see more of Egyptian companies involvement in Zimbabwe bringing this knowledge to Zimbabwe as well.

We can build on his successful visit. ZIDA CEO, Mr Munatsi, was in Egypt as well. So I am trying to build on this two successful visits in order to bring the economic relation at par to the political relations we have."

Amb Amir said legislators from his country would soon make a reciprocal visit to Zimbabwe.

Adv Mudenda gave the diplomat a document which detailed how Parliament had done to censure easy of doing business in the country.

"This is a document, "Electoral and Economic Reforms in Zimbabwe" showing what our Parliament has done in order to create the easy of doing business," he said. "We have debated the Bills that have been tabled by the Executive and we continue to do so in other areas.

"I hope you will find this interesting, we will update, we have more Bills that will come."