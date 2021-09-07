Zimbabwe: Mapeza Happy With Clean Bill of Health

FC PLATINUM coach Norman Mapeza is happy with the clean bill of health in his camp as they step up preparations for the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

The Zimbabwean champions will begin their campaign away to Angolan side Grupo Desportivo Sagrada Esperança at the Estádio Municipal dos Coqueiros in Luanda this weekend.

They leave for Angola on Thursday.

"Our preparations have gone very well. We had two weeks in Zvishavane and now we are in Harare. We came last week, Tuesday.

"So far, so good, I can't complain. We are in a bio-bubble and I cannot complain about the boys' attitude towards training," said Mapeza.

The platinum miners need to cover a lot of ground within a short space of time.

Their players have been inactive, for the better part of the year, because of the coronavirus national lockdowns.

The side only started training three weeks ago after getting a special waiver from the Sports and Recreation Commission.

"We gave them some programmes during the lockdown, so when they came back they were not looking that bad, in terms of their endurance levels.

"For the past two weeks, we have been working on their speed and sharpness in the technical and tactical aspects of the game.

"We don't have any injuries to worry about. We just hope everything goes well as we will be working towards game time," said Mapeza.

Ideally, a team needs at least six weeks to be ready for competitive football.

Apart from preparing for the Champions League, they are also setting up the foundation for the future after they promoted four players, from their juniors.

These are Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, Oscar Bhebhe, Thubelihle Ndlovu and Peace Chivhunduko.

They have also signed a youthful Nigerian forward, Abubakar Onafide.

"I think they have shown so much potential, I believe they are the future of the club. That's why I decided to promote them.

"Some of them, I even introduced them during the Chibuku Super Cup," said Mapeza.

FC Platinum, who have won the last three domestic championships, were given the honour to play continental football again, on account of being the holders of the Castle Lager Premiership title.

They have represented Zimbabwe in the last four successive campaigns and have reached the group stage twice, in 2019 and 2020.

Their opponents, SG Sagrada Esperança, are returning to the tournament after 15 years.

They sealed their berth by winning the Angolan Girabola League in July.

The last time they took part in the CAF Champions League was in 2006 and they were eliminated in the preliminary round.

They had debuted in continental football the previous year.

But, unlike FC Platinum, who have not played enough competitive football in two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Angolans managed to complete their 2020-21 season with 30 rounds of play.

"To our fans, I always appreciate their support.

It's a pity they won't be there to give the usual support because of Covid-19 restrictions.

"But, my heart will always be with them. They have been there for us, through thick and thin and, I will always appreciate their support," said Mapeza.

The winner will proceed to the second stage where they will face either Royal Leopards or Zanaco of Zambia.