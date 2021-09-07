Zimbabwe: Jongwe Hailed for Conducting Interview in Shona

ZIMBABWE international cricketer, Luke Jongwe, has been hailed for conducting his post-match interview in his mother tongue after a victory in Ireland on Saturday.

Jongwe, whose three-wicket haul helped Zimbabwe win the game in the last T20I, went against the tradition at the weekend, by calling for an interpreter.

Zimbabwe Cricket spokesperson, Darlington Majonga, stood in as the interpreter as Jongwe responded to the questions in Shona.

Interviews are mostly conducted in English but the 26-year-old cricketer said it was a matter of showing pride in his language, at the international stage.

Jongwe speaks fluent English and has had club cricket stints in England.

He tweeted afterwards: "Proud to be a Zimbabwean".

And, many have been praising him for his decision.

"It is refreshing to hear Luke Jongwe proudly use his native language on a global platform," the Sports and Recreation Commission responded to the interview which has been making rounds on social media platforms.

"Mad respect to Luke Jongwe for flipping the script," said Fidelis Gapare.

"Luke Jongwe did his post-match interview in Shona. Energy Would be nice to see more of that," added another Twitter user, by the name Just Tinotenda.

Jongwe's 3/29 helped Zimbabwe to a narrow five-run win in the T20I dead rubber against the hosts.

Ireland won the series 3-2.

The two teams are now set for the three-match ODI series, which get underway in Belfast, tomorrow.

The ODIs are crucial for both teams given these matches are part of the ICC World Cup Super League -- which is being used as part of the qualification pathway to the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Zimbabwe are set to welcome experienced players Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams for the series.

The trio missed the T20I series, as the coach gave opportunities to the younger players of the team.

The Super League features 13 teams, the 12 ICC Full Members and the Netherlands, who qualified by winning the 2015-17 ICC World Cricket League Championship.

Under the Super League, teams will play eight three-match series each, four at home and four away.

Each team gets 10 points for a win, five for a tie, no result or abandonment.

Zimbabwe have played six Super League matches to date and have won one and lost five.

The Chevrons sit bottom of the 13-team table with 10 points while Ireland have 35 points from 12 games.

Two of their Super League wins came in the series against England and South Africa.

Zimbabwe's 10 points came from the thrilling super-over victory over Pakistan in Rawalpindi last year.

But consistency has been lacking in Lalchand Rajput's side, who are scheduled to proceed to Scotland to play three T20Is in Edinburgh, between September 15 and 19.