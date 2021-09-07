Gambia: Scorpions to Play Test Matches in Next Int'l Break

The Gambia senior national team; the Scorpions are set to play test matches in the next international break in October 2021 following the cancellation of September international training camp in Comoros Islands.

The Scorpions will play series of friendly matches in the next international break to prepare themselves fit enough for the continent's bi-annual biggest football festivity.

The Gambia thumped Niger 2-0 and Togo 1-0 before losing to Kosovo 1-0 in an international training camp held in June 2021 in Turkey.

The Scorpions snatched qualification to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations after finishing top-spot in Group D of the continent's bi-annual biggest football fiesta qualifiers.