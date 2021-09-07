Namibia: Katima Mulilo Urban Councillor Sworn in

Marythar Kambinda

KATIMA MULILO - Swapo's Kennedy Simasiku has been officially sworn in as the new councillor for Katima Mulilo Urban constituency following his landslide victory in last month's by-election.

The councillor replaces the late John Mukaya, who died in a car accident in May. Speaking at the swearing in event, the governor of Zambezi region Lawrence Sampofu implored Simasiku and other regional councillors to deliver to their respective communities.

"Our communities down there want service delivery, so we all have to work together to deliver service to our people," he said. The governor further called upon all regional and local authority councillors to support the new councillor.

"The communities should be able to render support to our councillors, for them to be able to execute their duties with diligence. The communities should be able to render support, own and embrace developmental projects as supported by government. We are also faced with daunting challenges of high unemployment among the youth and women, rife poverty and hunger, which we have to fight head-on," stated Sampofu.

"Let us fight tribalism, a disease which hinders unity and focus on developing the region. Tribalism has destroyed many nations and countries. We must also safeguard the peace and stability that we are enjoying today."

On his part, Simasiku said he accepted the responsibility of leading Katima Mulilo Urban with humility. "I wish to commit myself to the workings of council for the betterment of our people," he said. Simasiku further thanked Katima Mulilo Urban residents as well as the Swapo Party rank and file for bestowing him with this responsibility.

"I will represent them fairly and diligently. The time to work even harder begins now," stated Simasiku.