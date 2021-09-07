Namibia: Katima Mulilo Urban Councillor Sworn in

7 September 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Marythar Kambinda

KATIMA MULILO - Swapo's Kennedy Simasiku has been officially sworn in as the new councillor for Katima Mulilo Urban constituency following his landslide victory in last month's by-election.

The councillor replaces the late John Mukaya, who died in a car accident in May. Speaking at the swearing in event, the governor of Zambezi region Lawrence Sampofu implored Simasiku and other regional councillors to deliver to their respective communities.

"Our communities down there want service delivery, so we all have to work together to deliver service to our people," he said. The governor further called upon all regional and local authority councillors to support the new councillor.

"The communities should be able to render support to our councillors, for them to be able to execute their duties with diligence. The communities should be able to render support, own and embrace developmental projects as supported by government. We are also faced with daunting challenges of high unemployment among the youth and women, rife poverty and hunger, which we have to fight head-on," stated Sampofu.

"Let us fight tribalism, a disease which hinders unity and focus on developing the region. Tribalism has destroyed many nations and countries. We must also safeguard the peace and stability that we are enjoying today."

On his part, Simasiku said he accepted the responsibility of leading Katima Mulilo Urban with humility. "I wish to commit myself to the workings of council for the betterment of our people," he said. Simasiku further thanked Katima Mulilo Urban residents as well as the Swapo Party rank and file for bestowing him with this responsibility.

"I will represent them fairly and diligently. The time to work even harder begins now," stated Simasiku.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X