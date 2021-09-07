Tunisia: Mahdia - 'Campus-Helma' Event Launched

Tunis/Tunisia — The kick-off was given Monday for the start of the event "Campus-Helma" for 30 young people from the governorates of Mahdia and Sfax and in the presence of the Italian ambassador to Tunisia and representatives of the National Office of Tunisians Abroad and the ministries of youth, interior and social affairs.

Supported by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with the ministries concerned, the event "Campus-Helma" is part of the pilot project "Helma".

This project proposes a program to fight against illegal re-emigration for the benefit of young people living in the governorates of Mahdia and Sfax.

In this context, the president of the project "Helma" Mouna Badour told TAP that the event "Helma -Campus" will offer training in the field of robotics, mobile cinema and journalism for 10 days.

The young people trained will be accompanied in the creation of projects and the search for a job or vocational training appropriate, added the official.

The project "Helma" started in August 2020 respectively in the governorates of Mahdia and Sfax. Implemented by the IOM, it is funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy.

The programme aims to "improve socio-economic reintegration opportunities for young people at risk of irregular re-emigration and other vulnerable groups through training in skills required in the labour market and support for community development," according to an information note published on the IOM website.