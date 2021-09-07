Tunisia: Covid-19 - Six Die in Sfax, 176 Infected

Tunis/Tunisia — Six people died of the coronavirus in Sfax during the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deceased to 1,659.

Another 176 people have contracted the virus, among 873 tested, i.e. a positivity rate of approximately 20 %, according to a report published by the Local Health Directorate.

The overall number of infections in the region, therefore, rises to 54,562, including 51,483 recoveries.

There are currently 161 patients admitted to public hospitals and 27 others are hospitalised in private clinics in the region, according to the same source. These include 23 patients in intensive care.