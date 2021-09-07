Tunisia: Ennahdha Warns Against Consequences of State of Uncertainty

Tunis/Tunisia — Ennahdha executive bureau warned Monday against fallouts from the "state of uncertainty in the country" following the announcement last July 25 of "a set of unconstitutional exceptional measures."

The current state of affairs will only deepen the political, economic, financial and social crisis and tarnish the country's image, the executive bureau said in a press release following its weekend meeting.

The exceptional measures impede the legislative branch from discharging its oversight role and drive the country into an institutional vaccum following "the forced closure" of parliament and government offices, the executive bureau further said.

Ennahdha said it supports the fight against corruption provided it is in line with legal procedures and in full respect of the independence of the judiciary. Emphasis was likwise laid on the principles of the separation of powers and the neutrality of the military and police.

Ennahdha expressed indignation about violations of freedoms reported recently, including civilians appearing before military courts, house arrest orders, travel bans and attacks on some journalists while on duty.

The party also condemned the real and symbolic violence against State institutions and constitutional authorities, including the Aational Anti-corruption Authority.

The party reiterated the call to put and end to the exceptional situation, lift the freeze on parliament and form a government in a bid to focus on the priorities of the Tunisian people.

It also called for holding a national dialogue which involves all stakeholders to discuss issues of contention, including the political system and the election law.