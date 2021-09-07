Tunisia: Customs Revenues Reached 4700 Million Dinars in Late July 2021

Tunis/Tunisia — Customs revenues reached 4700 million dinars at the end of July 2021, recording an increase of 19% compared to the same period of 2020, a record figure, according to the Directorate General of Customs.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Customs said that the rate of recovery of customs violations increased by 199% to 85.4 million dinars, during the first seven months of 2021.

The value of smuggled goods seized by units of the customs guard has reached 180 million dinars, the customs said, adding that nearly 13 million dinars and foreign currency smuggled have been seized, until the end of July 2021.

According to the same source, large quantities of narcotics were also seized during the first 7 months of 2021.

These include 383 thousand tablets of narcotics, 27 kilos of cannabis and marijuana and 18.2 kilos of cocaine.

On another aspect, the customs stressed that the value of the goods seized and auctioned during the last three years has reached nearly 228 million dinars, stating that this amount has been returned to the treasury.

On the other hand, part of the goods estimated at 24 million dinars has been transferred to public agencies.