Tunisia: MOU to Reinforce Social Guidance and Counselling Centres

6 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The General Directorate of Social Promotion and the International Organisation for Migration, Monday at the headquarters of the Ministry of Social Affairs, inked a memorandum of understanding to reinforce the logistics in the social guidance and counselling centres.

The document was signed by Director of Social Promotion Sami Belghith and the representative of the International Organisation for Migration, the Ministry of Social Affairs said in a statement.

It aims to beef up the logistics in the social guidance and counselling centres, which take care of migrants in Tunis, Sousse and Sfax and the living unit of adults with disabilities in Ezahrouni. It also provides for training workers in these centres, according to the same source.

The signing ceremony was chaired by Minister of Social Affairs Mohamed Trabelsi in the presence of the chief of staff and the Director of the National Observatory of Migration, as well as a number of executives from the Ministry.

