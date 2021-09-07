Tunisia: Covid-19 Vaccination for People With Disabilities to Start On September 11

6 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Tunisian organisation for the defence of people with disabilities Yosri Mezati announced that the vaccination of people with disabilities will start on September 11 as part of the mass COVID-19 vaccination day.

The mass vaccination day scheduled for September 11 includes people with disabilities and their parents, he told TAP.

It will be overseen by the Ministries of Health and Social Affairs in collaboration with the Tunisian organisation for the defence of people with disabilities and the Tunisian association of sign language interpreters.

Similar vaccination days will be organised later, he added.

People with disabilities will be registered on the evax platform and vaccinated voluntarily.

Corridors will be put in place to ease access to vaccination centres, and transportation will be provided from their homes to vaccination centres.

