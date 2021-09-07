Tunisia: Monastir Logs One More Death With Coronavirus, 137 New Infections in 48 Hours

Tunis/Tunisia — Monastir governorate logged one more death with the coronavirus during the last 48 hours, bringing the death toll in the region to 880 since the outbreak.

Another 137 new infections were recorded during the same period, increasing the total number of infections to 38,964, including 35,855 recoveries, according to a report published Monday by the Local Health Directorate.

There are currently 2,211 active carriers of the virus in Monastir, including 72 admitted to public and private hospitals.