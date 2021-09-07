Gambia Registers 5 New Covid-19 Related Deaths, 53 New Cases

6 September 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia has over the weekend registered five (5) new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to three hundred and twenty-eight (328).

The decedents' ages ranged from 51 - 94 years, and they are 4 males and 1 female. All had COVID-19 pneumonia and were admitted at the COVID-19 treatment centres. Four (4) of them had diabetes mellitus as a comorbidity.

The country also registered fifty-three (53) new cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases ever registered in the country to nine thousand, seven hundred and eighty-nine (9,789).

The positivity test rate is 4.9%. Of the total new cases registered, thirty (30) were males and twenty-three (23) females, with an age range of 2 - 79 years.

This is the 365th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

Thirteen (13) cases are currently on oxygen therapy. For reasons of testing, 30 tested for travelling, 13 for suspicion of COVID-19, 3 known covid-19 status and 7 for unspecified reasons.

Six (6) cases were newly discharged from treatment centres, while 28 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive, but evaded institutional isolation. No new contact was traced and monitored.

