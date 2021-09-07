South Africa: Bid to Improve Productivity in Clothing Manufacturing Industry

7 September 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Finding ways to improve productivity and sustainability in the clothing manufacturing industry will come under the spotlight this week.

The entity tasked with promoting productivity and employment growth in South Africa, Productivity SA, the National Bargaining Council for the Clothing Manufacturing Industry (NBCCMI)'s Productivity and Training Institute (PTI) will host a knowledge sharing session that will bring union members and business owners together on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Department of Employment and Labour said that the webinar is organised through Productivity SA's business Turnaround and Recovery Programme (BT&R) which is aimed at preventing job losses, in this instance focusing on the backdrop of COVID-19 business distress and the recent unrest, which affected several sector businesses.

"The BT&R programme implements turnaround strategies to support distressed companies facing operational difficulties which may result in them contemplating retrenchments. The programme is funded by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF)", the department said.

Productivity SA has run the programme for almost two decades and in the process has facilitated the prevention of jobs losses in South African companies.

