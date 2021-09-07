Gambia: AGA Continuous Community Food Drive

Following the arrival of the Food Barrels in The Gambia, Altogether Giving Africa (AGA) team members in The Gambia on Thursday began delivering food donations, clothes, bags of toiletries and other materials to those who were identified as the most in need.

At Marina Salam Centre, a public association for educating orphans and helping the needy, the charitable trust supported the center with 1 barrel of food, 1 box of clothes, a bag of toiletries among other materials.

The UK/Gambia charitable trust also supported Disabled Women's Association with a food barrel and other materials.

Sister Angie Graham, Founder Altogether Giving Africa (AGA) UK/Gambia expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Crib Family and brother Jeff for being the initiator of the needed Food Drive.

She thanked those who donated food, toiletries, financially covered the cost of the barrels, as well as those who donated other items.

"In times of adversity, there is so much that can be done to bring joy and support those in a less fortunate position, due to circumstances beyond their control," she stated.

She highlighted that, Living on Purpose gives them the opportunity to make a difference in so many ways rather than be consumed by what they cannot control.

"The happiness you can give to someone is the best gift you can give to yourself," she went on, adding: "AGA gives not because we have a lot, but we know how it feels to have nothing."

AGA UK\Gambia last year supported Gambian families with rice, onion and cooking oil during the Muslim feast of Eid ul Fitr.

It also supported five Gambian families with one hundred and fifty pounds sterling at the commencement of the Muslim month of Ramadan.

Earlier the same month, the trust donated 12 bags of 25kg rice to families in various Gambian communities who were not able to earn funds to provide food for their families during the isolation period of the covid-19 pandemic.

The non- profit group also donated buckets and sanitary materials to Mosques, hospitals and other places across the country in a bid to manage and contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

AGA UK/Gambia is a not-for-profit group based in United Kingdom that shares the passion to help disadvantaged communities across Africa, particularly in The Gambia. Over the years, they have supported Gambia's education and health sectors as well as the less privileged.