Gambia: Nasrul Elmi Islamic Center Graduates 14 Students

Nasrul Elmi Islamic Center last Wednesday graduated its first badge of 14 students after they successfully completed three years of Islamic studies.

Nasrul Elmi Islamic Center is an Arabic boarding school in Bakoteh. The school was established three years ago by the Federation of the Association that Values Humanity (IDDEF) from Turkey with a view to schooling students in Arabic.

The graduation ceremony was held at the school grounds and graced by religious dignitaries from different walks of life including the Imam Ratib of Bakoteh.

Babucarr Cham, principal adviser of the school, said the center instilled religious values and good character in students throughout their stay in the center.

He said the center is not only a place to gain knowledge but also a place where they teach their students good character in order to be good religious ambassadors after graduation.

"I am optimistic that the graduants will make a positive impact wherever they go."

Abdurahman Esen, member of IDDEF from Turkey expressed delight with the occasion and urged the students to continue keeping the momentum.

He assured their federation's support to the school to achieve their goals in Arabic education.