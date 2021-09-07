Gambia: Youth Activist Urges Authorities to Resolve CRR Youth Conflict With Urgency

Muhammed Lamin Saidykhan, a youth activist at the Central River Region (CRR) has called on the National Youth Council (NYC) to resolve the ongoing youth conflict in the region with urgency.

It could be recalled that recently, Abdou J. Ceesay, vice chairperson for CRR youth committee; eleven district youth chairpersons of CRR and two executive members signed a petition against the regional youth chairperson, Ebrima Sanyang, demanding his resignation.

However, Mr. Saidykhan posted on his Facebook timeline: "I think the National Youth Council - The Gambia should intervene with urgency in the crisis of the Central River Youth Committee before it escalates."

He said in the interest of the young people of CRR, a dialogue should be called between the current youth chair, Ebrima Sanyang and the petitioners to address the crisis.

"Everything is not normal in CRR," Saidykhan, former spokesperson for CRR youth committee added.

Saidykhan said information has emerged from one of the CRR youth leaders that a petition letter was sent to the NYC on 11th August and still the youth ruling body has not responded to petitioners.

"As a concerned youth of the region I am calling on the relevant authorities to act on the matter before it gets out of hand. We cannot afford to see our youth leaders fighting and give it a blind eyes."

He urged the petitioners to exercise professionalism and patience in the matter and wait on NYC to respond to them.

However, he expressed optimism that a solution will be found soonest for the ongoing conflict to make sure peace reigns in the region.