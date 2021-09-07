Gambia: Youth Activist Urges Authorities to Resolve CRR Youth Conflict With Urgency

6 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Sulayman Waan

Muhammed Lamin Saidykhan, a youth activist at the Central River Region (CRR) has called on the National Youth Council (NYC) to resolve the ongoing youth conflict in the region with urgency.

It could be recalled that recently, Abdou J. Ceesay, vice chairperson for CRR youth committee; eleven district youth chairpersons of CRR and two executive members signed a petition against the regional youth chairperson, Ebrima Sanyang, demanding his resignation.

However, Mr. Saidykhan posted on his Facebook timeline: "I think the National Youth Council - The Gambia should intervene with urgency in the crisis of the Central River Youth Committee before it escalates."

He said in the interest of the young people of CRR, a dialogue should be called between the current youth chair, Ebrima Sanyang and the petitioners to address the crisis.

"Everything is not normal in CRR," Saidykhan, former spokesperson for CRR youth committee added.

Saidykhan said information has emerged from one of the CRR youth leaders that a petition letter was sent to the NYC on 11th August and still the youth ruling body has not responded to petitioners.

"As a concerned youth of the region I am calling on the relevant authorities to act on the matter before it gets out of hand. We cannot afford to see our youth leaders fighting and give it a blind eyes."

He urged the petitioners to exercise professionalism and patience in the matter and wait on NYC to respond to them.

However, he expressed optimism that a solution will be found soonest for the ongoing conflict to make sure peace reigns in the region.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X