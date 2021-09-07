Gambia: MC Cham Says NPP, APRC Alliance an Opportunity for GDC

Momodou M.C. Cham, national youth president of Gambia Democratic Congress party (GDC) has stated that the coalition agreement between President Adama Barrow's National People's Party (NPP) and the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) is a big opportunity for Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) party.

"The reason why I said that the NPP and APRC agreement is a big opportunity for GDC is because no APRC supporter that really wants the betterment of the country would give their vote to Adama Barrow. All of us including the APRC have seen what happened in the country for the past five years under the leadership of Adama Barrow," MC Cham further argued.

MC Cham, as he is fondly called, was speaking over the weekend after the announcement of the NPP and APRC coalition on Saturday.

"If we listen to the press conference of the APRC over the weekend; if there are agreements signed, everyone needs to know about the full details of those agreements. What has been agreed and signed," MC Cham further points.

He added that the GDC party was the only party that stood against the then Yahya-led government together with the coalition in the 2016 Presidential election.

Mr. Cham revealed that the GDC party was formed to stay and that their party will still continue to exist with or without any party coalition.

He finally called on their supporters to continue rallying behind the party and that they would continue doing the good they intend for the country.