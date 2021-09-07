Nigeria: Commuters Stranded, As Protest Rocks Lagos-Abeokuta Highway

Motorists and passengers were Monday stranded at the Sango axis of the Lagos-Abeokuta and Ota-Idiroko highways as hundreds of residents protested deplorable condition of roads in the area.

Armed with placards and shirts with different inscriptions, the protesters, under the umbrella of #FixOtaroads, stormed the area obstructing vehicular movement in and outward Sango-Ota, Ado-Odo Local Government Area of the state.

Our correspondent reports that some motorists also joined the protesters in solidarity.

The protest is coming few weeks after the state's Governor, Dapo Abiodun, berated the federal government over alleged neglect of federal roads in the state.

Abiodun said 90 per cent of federal roads within Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state was in bad shape.

A protester, Adekunle Ogunbode, said the demonstration became necessary considering the daily experience of the residents on the roads.

"We are here to let the government know that the suffering of our people is limitless. We are doing practically everything for ourselves, in terms of infrastructure provision, do they expect us to fix this road for them too. We don't have a government again," he said.

A resident of the area, Ayo Abraham described the current state of Sango roads as a big shame to the current and the immediate past administration in the state.