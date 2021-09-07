Nigeria: Commuters Stranded, As Protest Rocks Lagos-Abeokuta Highway

7 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

Motorists and passengers were Monday stranded at the Sango axis of the Lagos-Abeokuta and Ota-Idiroko highways as hundreds of residents protested deplorable condition of roads in the area.

Armed with placards and shirts with different inscriptions, the protesters, under the umbrella of #FixOtaroads, stormed the area obstructing vehicular movement in and outward Sango-Ota, Ado-Odo Local Government Area of the state.

Our correspondent reports that some motorists also joined the protesters in solidarity.

The protest is coming few weeks after the state's Governor, Dapo Abiodun, berated the federal government over alleged neglect of federal roads in the state.

Abiodun said 90 per cent of federal roads within Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state was in bad shape.

A protester, Adekunle Ogunbode, said the demonstration became necessary considering the daily experience of the residents on the roads.

"We are here to let the government know that the suffering of our people is limitless. We are doing practically everything for ourselves, in terms of infrastructure provision, do they expect us to fix this road for them too. We don't have a government again," he said.

A resident of the area, Ayo Abraham described the current state of Sango roads as a big shame to the current and the immediate past administration in the state.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X