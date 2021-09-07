Nigeria: We'll Help Nigeria On Covid-19 Vaccination - Rotary President

7 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Faruk Shuaibu

The president of Rotary International, Shekhar Mehta, says Rotary is committed to helping Nigeria's drive to vaccinate its citizens against COVID-19.

Speaking when he visited Durumi IDP camp Monday in Abuja, he said Rotary had the know-how to improve vaccination drive.

"Rotarians all over the world have worked with the government to contain the first wave by providing face masks, sanitizers and PPEs.

"We are always ready to support the government in any way that we can. For 35 years we have worked on polio vaccination, so we understand how vaccination works. We will be happy to help in the COVID-19 vaccination process also."

While praising Nigerian rotarians for doing an excellent job in their interventions in various facets of life, he stated that his visit to Nigeria was to see how membership growth could increase "because when we grow more, we will be able to do more for the communities."

He said the club would focus more on girl-child education for girls to overcome hindrance preventing them to achieve their aims.

He said lack of hygienic health facilities and toilets in schools were causing a high drop out of girls from school.

District Governor of District 9125, Ayoola Oyedokun, said girls were being stigmatized when they did not have access to a conducive environment to cater for their hygiene.

