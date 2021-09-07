Nigeria: 121 Cases of Vaccine-Derived Polio Virus Recorded in Nigeria - Govt

7 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor, and, Seun Adeuyi

The National primary Healthcare Development Agency says about 121 cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 have been recorded across the country.

NPHCDA Executive Director, Dr Faisal Shuaib, disclosed this in Abuja Monday during the agency's third quarter meeting with northern traditional leaders committee on primary health care delivery.

He said vaccine-derived poliovirus differs from the wild polio virus which has been eradicated in Nigeria and the African region.

He said vaccine-derived poliovirus occurs where there is low immunization.

He said: "It occurs where women are not taking their kids for routine immunization services. When there is low routine immunization, and poor water and environmental sanitation, you begin to see that vaccine derived polio virus mutates, just like COVID-19.

"That's why we have these out breaks in the country, and right now we have about 121 cases of it in the environment."

Shuaib said the agency was working with the northern traditional leaders committee on primary health care delivery to mount out break responses and increase routine immunization coverage.

He said an increase in routine immunization coverage would help to tackle disease outbreaks in the country.

"Since 2016, where we had routine immunization coverage of about 33%, we have now increased it up to 71%. So, we have more than doubled the immunization coverage but we need to get to around 90% before we stop seeing outbreaks of diseases. We are not there yet, but the unprecedented increase in routine immunization is going to help us," he said.

UNICEF representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins said for total eradication of the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination must be taken very seriously.

The Emir of Argungu, Kebbi State and chairman of the committee, Alhaji Samaila Muhammadu Mera, said the committee had been enlightening Nigerians on COVID-19 vaccines, and that most districts and village heads in his community had taken their jabs.

The World Health Organization's representative in Nigeria, Walter Kazadi Mulombo, commended northern traditional leaders for their continuous commitment towards ensuring that primary healthcare services become a priority in the country.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X