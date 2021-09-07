Nigeria: Retired NBC Director, 15-Year-Old Daughter Abducted in Katsina

7 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mahmoud Idris

Barely 24 hours after the abduction of family members of lawmakers in the Katsina State House Assembly, bandits have made fresh abductions in the state.

Last night, they raided Bakori Housing Units and abducted Alhaji Ahmed Abdulkadir, a retired NBC director, and his 15-year-old daughter, Laila.

Three other residents were abducted by the bandits who wielded AK 47 rifles.

The homes of the victims were raided around 9pm, according to sources.

Others abducted were Alhaji Bello Aminu Bakori, Shamsuddeen Aminu and one Habibu Rabe of Local Education Authority, Bakori.

Less than an hour after the abduction, vigilantes in the area mobilised and went after them.

The local guards reportedly caught up with the armed men in Danja Local Government Area and after an exchange of gunfire, three victims were said to have regained freedom.

But Abdulkadir and his daughter are said to still be in captivity.

Bandits have been making life tough for many in a new wave of insecurity around the country.

From Abuja to Zamfara, Niger and many other places, gunmen have been breaking into homes, abducting their victims for millions.

