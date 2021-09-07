Nigeria: Israel's Intelligence - Preferred Candidate - Fayemi Under Fire

Once upon a time, 300 Plateau youths were taken to Israel for security training in efforts to curb challenges facing the state. Now that "intelligence squad" is causing a lot of questions to be raised.

It has been routine to have cut-off scores for examination candidates in the north different from those in the south. But Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai wants that to stop. He tells JAMB, no more preferential treatment.

The citing of a local council headquarters in Ekiti in the hometown of Governor Kayode Fayemi has not gone down well with locals in Ekiti. Fayemi has come under fire for it.

Questions over Plateau's 'intelligence squad'

Rivers to begin collecting VAT

Governor Nyesom Wike has directed the Rivers State Internal Revenue Service (RIRS) to ensure the full implementation and enforcement of the state's Value Added Tax (VAT) law.

The governor's directive followed the dismissal by the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt of an application by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for a stay of execution over the court's judgment that declared Rivers State constitutionally empowered to collect VAT within its jurisdiction.

Stop preferential treatment for northern students, El-Rufai tells JAMB

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has asked the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board to make the cut-off mark scores of students from the north to be the same as their counterparts in the south.

El-Rufai, during a live appearance on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily Monday, noted that standardization of the scores would make students from the North to be competitive nationally and internationally.

2 ministers sacked. Now what?

Last week, in a surprise move, President Muhammadu Buhari sacked two members in his cabinet - the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono and that of Power, Engineer Sale Mamman. This came two years and a few days after they were inaugurated by the president on August 21, 2019 alongside 41 of their colleagues, even though Nigerians have been grumbling over ministers' non-performance for long. Daily Trust, in its editorial, says mere sack of two ministers is not enough.

Fayemi under fire for siting council HQ in own hometown

The people of Ayede-Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State have expressed anger over the location of the headquarters of Ifesowapo Local Council Development Authority (LCDA) at Isan-Ekiti, the country home of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Addressing journalists in Ado Ekiti yesterday, the President of Ayede-Ekiti Progressive Union, Dr Ayo Ajayi, said, "We deserve to have the headquarters of the LCDA in Ayede because it has better historical and economic backgrounds."

Tega's husband heartbroken over her act

AJ Money, the husband of Tega, ex-Housemate of Season 6 of Big Brother Naija show, says he is heartbroken over his wife's conduct in the house. In an Instagram live chat session with influencer and blogger, Tunde Ednut, on Monday, the housemate's husband expressed how he felt over the scenario.

"We have been married for four years now. I'm going to be honest, before she left into the Big Brother house, she said something about how she was going to do everything but she was not going to have sex. So, I was like, I don't understand."

Troops clamp down on bandits in Zamfara lockdown

Many bandits' leaders and their foot soldiers have been killed during raids in Zamfara State, multiple sources told the Daily Trust Monday.

They were reportedly killed by ground troops and through aerial reconnaissance since the blockage of communication and restriction of movement in the state.