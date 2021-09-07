Nigeria: Govt Seeks Rotary Support for Vaccination

President Muhammadu Buhari has solicited the support of Rotary Club for vaccination drive in the country.

He spoke Monday while receiving Rotary International President, Shekhar Mehta and some officials at the State House, Abuja.

He thanked the organization for various interventions in the health sector, particularly putting in $268 million in the fight against Polio.

He said the federal government would continue drawing from the expertise, partnership and consistency learnt from the eradication of Polio in the country to strengthen the health sector.

"Nigeria has benefitted from your kind support, most particularly in the fight against Polio, with a total sum of $268m provided by Rotary International. For this, I say thank you.

"In addition to support provided by Rotary International in Polio Eradication, I'm also well apprised of your other health interventions focused at improving maternal, newborn and child health, infrastructural renewal of health facilities, data management to improve evidence-based decision making, and the area of improving quality of care for patients," he said in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

He said the support Nigeria had received from multilateral and bilateral partners, including Rotary International for Sustainable Development Goals and Universal Health Coverage had been invaluable.

Rotary International equally presented an award to President Buhari.

"I also heartily welcome and receive the award you have given in recognition of the efforts of the administration, in collaboration with our partners, leading to the certification of Nigeria, and the entire continent as being polio-free," he responded.

The president welcomed the Club's offer of partnership with Nigeria in effective Coronavirus vaccine management and service delivery.

Earlier, Mehta said the historic achievement of eradicating Polio in Nigeria was made possible by the leadership of President Buhari, while highlighting the President's foresight and diligence in taming spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Mr President, thank you profusely for ensuring that Nigeria became polio free. It has been possible only because of your leadership," he said.