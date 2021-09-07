Ethiopian Nare On Course for SA Grand Slam

Johannesburg — ETHIOPIAN runner, Tadu Nare, is in pole position to win the 2021 SPAR Grand Prix Award in South Africa.

This follows her dominant victory in the Cape Town race on Saturday.

The Nedbank runner finished nearly three minutes ahead of second-placed Kesa Molotsane (Murray & Roberts) and picked up 25 points.

She now heads the leaderboard with a maximum of 50 points, after winning the opening race in Pietermaritzburg.

Molotsane, the 2017 Grand Prix winner, who was fourth in Pietermaritzburg, is second on the log with 46 points.

She is three ahead of Fortunate Chidzivo of Retail Capital and Cian Oldknow (Murray & Roberts).

Chidzivo was fifth in Pietermaritzburg and fourth in Cape Town, showing that consistency is the key to staying in the top ten on the leaderboard.

Oldknow was third in Cape Town and fourth in Pietermaritzburg.

Others whose consistent performances have ensured that they are in a good position are Lebo Phalula (Boxer), Kyla Jacobs (Murray & Roberts) and Stella Marais (Nedbank), who are all in the top eight.

With no bonus points available this year, it is increasingly important to run in all six SPAR Grand Prix races.

Glenrose Xaba (Boxer), who finished second in Pietermaritzburg and rising star Tayla Kavanagh (Murray & Roberts), who finished third, dropped to 14th and 15th position on the leaderboard, after missing the Cape Town race.

In the age group categories, former Comrades winner Charne Bosman (Nedbank) and Elmarie Pretorius (Run/Walk for Life) won both their races and lead the 40-49 and 50-59 categories respectively. In addition, Bosman is 13th overall.

Murray & Roberts is in the lead in the club competition, with a total of 203 points from 16 scorers.

Nedbank is in second place, with 184 from 10, and Boxer, with 122 from six, is in third place.

The third race takes place in Durban on Saturday.

The 2019 SPAR Grand Prix winner, Helalia Johannes and her Nedbank teammate, Irvette van Zyl, three times winner of the SPAR Grand Prix, are expected to return to action after missing the first two races.

- CAJ News