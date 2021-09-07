Zimbabwe: President Opts to Attend UN Indaba Virtually

As the country consolidates economic gains made in the last short three years of the Second Republic, President Mnangagwa has opted not to travel to the New York headquarters of the UN. Instead he will stay at home and participate in virtual mode.

This comes as the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa has made huge strides in stabilising the economy.

The President has enunciated Vision 2030 and the attainment of Middle Income Nation Status.

To fulfil this, his economic dream team crafted the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), a homegrown cocktail of fiscal and monetary policies that have since jump-started the economy.

Confounding detractors, while delighting citizens and international supporters, the country is en route to grow Gross National Product by an impressive 7,8 percent.

However, to focus on the country's matters, the President elected to make his address to the world virtually, and will deliver his presentation on September 23, Deputy Chief Secretary - Presidential Communications, Mr George Charamba, said in a statement.

"In light of the continuing Covid-19 global threat, and to allow for the consolidation of reforms and recovery of our economy whose fundamentals are pointing in a positive trajectory, His Excellency the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, has this year decided not to attend the United Nations General Assembly in person.

"Instead, he will participate virtually via video conferencing. This mode includes his pre-recorded address which is slotted for Thursday, September 23, 2021, and any other high level meetings occurring on the sidelines of the main debate," said Mr Charamba.

Last year, UNGA was held exclusively in a virtual format as the world grappled with the virulent flu-like contagion that has killed millions and dented world economies and livelihoods.

The UNGA is the main policy-making organ of the UN and all member states are participants with an equal vote.

The high level political forum provides a unique platform for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the Charter of the United Nations.

Each of the 193 member states of the United Nations has an equal vote, with UNGA also making key decisions for the UN, that include appointing the secretary-general on the recommendation of the Security Council, electing the non-permanent members of the Security Council and approving the UN budget.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Zimbabwe International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The assembly meets in regular sessions from September to December each year, and thereafter as required. It discusses specific issues through dedicated agenda items or sub-items, which lead to the adoption of resolutions.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the UN General Assembly has been carrying out its work since 2020 via novel means to guarantee business continuity and mitigate the spread of the disease.

Specific examples include the use of virtual platforms to conduct meetings and the adoption of e-voting through procedure for decision-making when an in-person meeting is not possible.

The pandemic is not the only issue the world faces. Racism, intolerance, inequality, climate change, poverty, hunger, armed conflict, and other ills remain global challenges. These challenges call for global action, and the General Assembly is a critical opportunity for all to come together and chart a course for the future.