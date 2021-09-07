Zimbabwe: 'Mafume Will Interfere With Witnesses'

An investigating officer handling the matter in which Harare mayor Jacob Mafume is charged with criminal abuse of office and obstructing the course of justice, yesterday testified during the State's application to bar him from visiting Town House and other council offices.

Police superintendent Joseph Sirihwindi told the court that they decided to add the additional bail condition out of fears that Mafume might interfere with witnesses.

He said this when the State mounted a fresh application before regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna after Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti, who initially heard that matter, ruled that the application be made before a court that handled his first bail application.

Supt Sirihwindi said Mafume attempted to interfere with Edgar Dzehonye, who is a council employee and key witness in his matter.

"As the mayor of City of Harare he holds the highest office and we felt if he is allowed to go there he might influence employees," he said. "He tried to interfere with Edgar Dzehonye, who is a key witness in the matter."

The State led by Mr Micheal Reza made an application that seeks to bar Mafume from visiting Town House or any council offices until his two criminal cases were over.

Mr Reza said the State feared that Mafume would interfere with witnesses since they were all council employees.

Mafume is charged with criminal abuse of office and obstructing the course of justice.

Mafume, through his lawyer advocate Tonderai Bhatasara, told the court that Supt Sirihwindi was being used by politicians to pursue their interests.

He claimed the State was acting upon a letter that was addressed to the Minister of Local Government by the People's Democratic Party (PDP) prepared by Nyikadzino, Simango and Associates.

Mafume said the letter was questioning why he had returned to work in the wake of allegations he was facing, which had not been finalised.

He also said that when he was arrested and released on bail, there was no condition imposed by the court that stopped him from visiting Town House.

Mafume also claimed that the State's application was aimed at removing him from the mayoral seat.

Mafume is expected to return to court tomorrow when the State is expected to make its submissions with him responding.