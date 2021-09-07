Zimbabwe: Sipho Mazibuko Joins Zanu-PF

MENTAL health activist, Sipho Mazibuko, has joined Zanu PF hoping to use this as an opportunity to scale up voter awareness and harness support for people affected by mental health issues.

This comes as the revolutionary party has started mobilising masses countrywide as part of a build up towards the 2023 harmonised elections.

Cde Mazibuko is a popular figure in the country for her contribution in the creative sector and advocating for empowerment of people who in the past would have faced mental health issues.

Speaking after registering as a party member in Ward 4 in Bulawayo, she said the strides in changing people's lives pushed her to find her rightful home in politics.

"After having a lengthy discussion with Sandra Ndebele, I have joined the ruling party as a way of supporting the Government in facilitating socio-economic developments in our ward," she said.

"Having recently opened an NGO named Mental Voices Trust, which envisages to spread the importance of mental health issues, I felt the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa will play a big role in redefining the conditions of people living with mental health issues."

Cde Mazibuko said although she was a simple card holder for now, she will play her part in mobilising votes for the ruling party from the cells level to the national level.

"The Vision 2030 economic blueprint carries foundations which will revive the economy and it is the duty of every citizen to see that it materialises," she said.

"Also, for a while, people with mental health problems have not been much appreciated and respected. Thus, having joined the ruling party I hope to work with the Government to cover more ground to spread awareness on mental health."

Cde Mazibuko said she was working on a strategy that will see her engaging the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa.

"I am going to approach the First Lady so that she can adopt Mental Voices Trust under her charities as we move to unite societies," she said.

"I feel the ruling Zanu PF is the only party that can assist people facing mental health problems and achieve objectives that include avoiding depression, which in turn leads to stagnation and denial."

Many people, including prominent figures, are turning their attention to Zanu PF, whose Government led by President Mnangagwa is walking the talk in terms of fulfilling the promises it made in the run-up to 2018 polls.