Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 63,000 Jab Appointments Missed On September 6

Tunis/Tunisia — Only 28,949 people had honoured their COVID-19 jab appointments on September 6 out of a total of 92,595 who received text message invites, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to data, out of 78,798 people invited to receive their first shot only 22,000 were vaccinated, and out of 13,797 called to receive the boosters, only 6,949 honoured their appointments.

A total of 6,225,628 jabs have been administered so far, including 4,383,705 first shots and 1,841,923 boosters.

The number of the fully vaccinated people stands at 2,525,771 broken down as follows: 1,841,923 received two doses, while 319,991 got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose and a further 363,857 had one jab as they previously contracted the virus.

The ministry further said that 5,957,943 people registered on Evax.tn platform until September 6 to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments.