South Africa: Over 200,000 Vaccines Administered in the Last 24 Hours

7 September 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A total of 203 825 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in South Africa, with Gauteng leading with 62 040, followed by the Western Cape with 36 650 vaccines administered as of Monday.

According to the latest vaccine statistics released by the Department of Health, a total of 13 673 651 vaccines have been administered as at 6 September 2021.

The statistics also showed that a total of 122 385 individuals have been fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours. These include 90 207 people vaccinated with Pfizer and 32 178 people vaccinated with Johnson and Johnson.

The department reported that the cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 599 667, with a recovery rate of 92,1%.

"As of today [Monday], the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 2 824 063, with 4 118 new cases reported. One hundred and ninety-eight deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 83 617 deaths," the department said.

