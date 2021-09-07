South Africa: Duduzane Zuma - South Africa's Aspirant President Trailed By Claims of Ties to the Criminal Underbelly of Society

analysis

Duduzane Zuma seems to be styling himself as a deeply caring politician with both gravitas and youthful energy. But the path to his presidential campaign is littered with State Capture-tinged claims, linked to some of the worst crimes afflicting the country.

"Part of the problem is poverty. Part of the problem is inequality... Starvation is a real thing."

These are the words of Duduzane Zuma, the son of medically paroled former president Jacob Zuma who is widely believed to have gorged on state coffers in a feeding frenzy involving several allies during his term in office.

Duduzane was referring to the looting and violence that swept parts of South Africa in July when the country witnessed an attempted insurrection after his father's imprisonment.

For ease of reference, we will refer to Duduzane as DZ so as not to get confused between father and son.

DZ spoke the above words in a video that made it to social media, but has said he personally does not have any social media accounts. This hardly matters because videos and photographs of him generally end up on various platforms.

If you know where to look on Instagram, there are several photographs of DZ posing...