South Africa: Man to Appear in Court in Connection With Girlfriend's Murder

A 23-year-old man is due to appear in the Lehurutse Magistrate's Court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old woman.

It is alleged that the couple were coming from a local tavern at Gopane, when the suspect pulled the deceased into a bush, assaulted and strangled her.

"He would then go home, leaving the girlfriend's lifeless body in the bushes. The suspect disclosed the incident to his mother, who went to the police station to report the grievous act of gender-based violence," said the South African Police Service on Monday.

Police found the woman's body at Gopane village outside Zeerust on Saturday.

Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, condemned the incident and congratulated the Motswedi Detectives for acting fast in arresting the suspect.