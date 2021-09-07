South Africa: Media Statement - Basic Education Committee Chairperson Sends Condolences After Crash Takes Three Educators

document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education noted with great sadness the passing of three educators from Umso High School in Colesberg in a motor vehicle accident over the weekend.

The educators were involved in a fatal car crash on Saturday night whilst another educator is believed to be in a critical condition. Committee Chairperson Ms Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said: "I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss. I want to extend my condolences to the bereaved families, the school community and the whole education sector, especially in the Northern Cape."

The death of these educators comes at the same time as the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic where so many in the sector have lost their lives. "It further comes at a time when the class of 2021 will write their final Life Orientation examination, days before this class writes their preliminary exams and weeks before they sit for their final National Senior Certificate examinations. We appeal to all in the sector to assist where possible and where it's needed," Ms Mbinqo-Gigaba said.