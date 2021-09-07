Gambia: Trade Ministry to Build Bakery to Train Youth Interested in the Sector

The Ministry of Trade, Regional Integration and Employment (MoTIE) has revealed that it will build a bakery that will be used to train Gambian youth who are interested in the sector.

The initiative is part of the Entrepreneurship and Private Sector Development Project (ESDP) under the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

"My sincere appreciation to the ESDP for once again reaching out to the young Gambian entrepreneurs, to support their business operation," said Abdoulie Jammeh, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Trade on Monday 7th of September, 2021 during the handing over of tricycle and 50 bags of flour to a bakery owner in Brikama, Saikou Bojang.

He said Bojang worked hard to provide quality and affordable bread to his community after his resistance to the call to increase the price of bread recently. DPS Jammeh added that young Gambian entrepreneurs are already providing valuable services in many areas including agriculture, manufacturing, IT, logistics and transport sector.

"We want to assure you that the ministry, through ESDP, is ever ready to provide similar support to any Gambian who is into the business to provide affordable goods to the public at competitive prices," Jammeh said.

Jammeh is optimistic that the equipment and inputs will improve the capacities of Bojang's business and will facilitate the distribution of his products. He shared his optimism that Bojang will be able to increase the production of bread and easily reach out to many of his clients to support his business activities.

Saikou Bojang, the beneficiary, expressed delight and appreciation from the ESDP Project, noting that the donated equipment handed to him will help him greatly in providing quality and affordable bread to his community.

"I encourage my fellow youths to acquire marketable skills in order to be self-reliant and as well as gain employment in the productive sector of the economy," he said.