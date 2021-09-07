Egypt's Net Foreign Reserves Record U.S.$40.67 Billion in August - CBE

Egypt's net foreign reserves increased by approximately $63 million in August, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced on Monday 6/9/2021.

The net foreign currency reserves rose to $40.672 billion by the end of August 2021, compared with $40.609 billion recorded in July.

Foreign currencies in Egypt's foreign reserves include the U.S. dollar, euro, Australian dollar, Japanese yen and Chinese yuan.

The main function of the foreign exchange reserve, including its gold and various international currencies, is to provide commodities, repay the installments on interest rates of external debt, and to cope with economic crises.

Since March 2020, CBE has announced using foreign reserves money to cover the Egyptian market's needs of foreign exchange, the drop in foreign investments and international portfolios due to the precautionary measures taken to confront coronavirus.

Egypt Today