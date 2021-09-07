Egypt: Italian City Picks Zahi Hawwas As Person of the Year

The mayor of the Italian city of Cortona has picked Egyptologist Zahi Hawwas as the person of the year due to his role in unearthing antiquities and preserving world heritage.

The Italian city witnessed a major cultural festival during which Hawwas, who is the head of the Zahi Hawwas center for Egyptology at Bibliotheca Alexandrina, gave a lecture on the recently-discovered antiques in Egypt.

Hawwas, according to a statement issued by his office, said that Egypt witnessed a big leap in the discovery of antiquities which astonished the world.

He also spoke of a 3,400-year-old "lost golden city" in Luxor and the Funerary temple of Queen Nearit that had been discovered in the ancient Egyptian burial ground of Saqqara next to the pyramid of her husband, Pharaonic King Teti, who ruled Egypt from around 2323 B.C. to 2291 B.C.

Hawwas said he is currently trying to locate the tomb of architect Imhotep in Saqqara and the tomb of Queen Nefertiti in Luxor.

He invited the Italians to visit Egypt and signed at the end of the lecture on a book in the Italian language about the charm of the pyramids and the secrets of sands.

MENA