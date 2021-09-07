Egypt: Inaugural Ceremony of Egypt-Korea Digital Ambassador

Ambassador Mr. Hong Jin-wook hosted the "Inaugural Ceremony of the Egypt-Korea Digital Ambassador (EKDA)" at Steigenberger Hotel El Tahrir Cairo (Diamond Room) on September 6 at 10:30 am with the support of Mediance, a Korean marketing company in Cairo, inviting 15 newly-appointed Digital Ambassadors.

The main role of EKDA, forming the significant part of the Embassy's public diplomacy, is to digitally promote the Egyptian people's awareness and understanding of Korean culture and Egypt-Korea bilateral relations as well by enriching their various social media. Moreover, EKDA will be invited to join the Embassy's various online and offline events and serve as an advisory group for the Embassy's public diplomacy activities.

Around 3,200 Egyptian people had applied for this honorary responsibility and 15 (13 females and 2 males) active online community managers were finally selected through several both online and offline processes, which shows Egyptians' growing affection and interest in Korean culture.

Ambassador Hong said that aside from our all-time great government-to-government cooperation, we cannot take too much emphasis on the importance of public diplomacy in the sense that people-to-people exchange based on their mutual understanding is essential to make our bilateral relations sustainable.

In addition, Ambassador Hong also stressed that as every aspect of our lives are now getting more and more digitized especially due to the Covid-19, the role of Digital Ambassadors are more important than ever to creatively promote the image of Korea and Korean culture in the online space of Egypt.

Presenting certificates of appointment to Digital Ambassadors, he congratulated and encouraged the EKDA members to do their best to strengthen the two countries' bilateral relations as the faces of the Korean Embassy.

