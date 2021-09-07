Egypt: Entrepreneurship Is 'Backbone' of Egyptian Economy - Minister

Manpower Minister Mohamed Saafan said entrepreneurship is the "backbone" of the Egyptian economy.

There are now nearly 1.7 million facilities owned by entrepreneurs, which account for 44.6% of the total businesses in the private sector, added Saafan in remarks to the general session of the Arab Labor Conference on Monday 6/9/2021.

Almost 5.8 million persons are working in this sector, he went on to say.

The conference is held for the second day in a row under the sponsorship of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

Saafan added that Egypt has been increasingly aware of the importance of investment in entrepreneurship and its effect on spurring growth rates, increasing the national income and creating new job opportunities.

Earlier, president Sisi had underlined the necessity of paying greater attention to entrepreneurs and announced the launch of an international initiative for training 10,000 Egyptian and African young people in entrepreneurship and establishing 100 specialized companies in Egypt and Africa as part of recommendations of the World Youth Forum, in addition to ordering the state's institutions to set up a regional center for entrepreneurship.