Egypt: Armed Forces Organize Visit By Military Attaches to NAC

7 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Armed Forces on Monday6/9/2021 organized a visit by a number of Arab and foreign military attaches to the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

The visit is part of field tours on the ground to learn more about giant development projects, carried out by the Armed Forces in cooperation with the state's institutions.

The delegation listened to a detailed explanation about work phases and construction of smart cities, based on quality criteria and state-of-the-art technologies on all fronts.

The military attaches appreciated the Armed Forces' efforts exerted to finalize the project in a record time and as per global quality standards.

