Egypt: Sisi Approves Law Authorizing Oil Minister to Explore for Gas in South Desouq

7 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Monday6/9/2021 approved Law No.142 of 2021 authorizing the Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources to contract with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company and Sea Dragon Energy (Nile) B.V. and its American partner Dallas-based IPR to explore for oil and gas in south Disouq area in the Nile Delta region.

The law is an amendment of Law No.6 of 2014 on the exploration of gas and crude oil in the southern Disouq district (Sector-A) in Egypt's Nile Delta.

The law was published in the Egyptian Gazette in its issue on September 6.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

