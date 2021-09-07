Egypt: Sisi Directs Govt to Develop Research Institutes, Centers Nationwide

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed the government to develop and modernize existing research institutes and centers nationwide in order to keep pace with the latest technology and requirements of the mega national projects carried out by the State in the agriculture field.

He also gave orders to develop methods related to ensuring continuous improvement of plant production and breeding, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

The move came during President Sisi's meeting on Monday 6/9/2021 with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Local Development Mahmoud Shaarawi, Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Assem El Gazzar, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El Sayed El Quseir, Presidential Advisor for Urban Planning Amir Sayed Ahmed, and director of the national center for State land planning Nasser Khalifa.

The president instructed the government to expand areas of cooperation among research institutions of the ministries of agriculture and higher education to include emerging scientific trends, such as artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

The meeting also followed up efforts made to develop and modernize agricultural research centers across the country.

MENA